SEOUL, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States talked via phone about situations relevant to the COVID-19 outbreak and other issues of mutual concern, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held phone conversations earlier in the day.

Pompeo congratulated South Korea for successfully conducting parliamentary elections on April 15, expressing his gratitude to Seoul for sharing information on the COVID-19 and closely cooperating in dealing with the virus, according to South Korean foreign ministry.

Kang told Pompeo that the South Korean government asked people not to lower vigilance against the virus but to stick to the self-disinfection rules despite the recent slowdown of the viral spread.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported two more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 10,806. All the new cases were imported, and the domestic infection recorded zero for the third straight day.

Kang said South Korea will actively share its experience of the COVID-19 response with the United States and the international community.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the COVID-19 response.