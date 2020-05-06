Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Central gov't spokesperson denounces violence in HKSAR

(Xinhua)    14:01, May 06, 2020

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office on Wednesday denounced violence and the "burn with us" mentality in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), calling them the political viruses of Hong Kong society and the enemy of the "one country, two systems" policy.

"Hong Kong will not enjoy a day of peace until violence is eradicated," the spokesperson said in a statement, noting that the central government will never sit idly and allow this destructive force to act wantonly.

