China will stand with Tajikistan till COVID-19 elimination: Chinese FM

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- As Tajikistan's comprehensive strategic partner, China will always stand with Tajikistan until it finally eliminates the COVID-19 epidemic at home, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday in a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Wang said that their timely communication at the critical moment of fighting the epidemic fully demonstrates the friendship between the two countries who share weal and woe.

Even before the outbreak in Tajikistan, the Chinese people from all walks of life had provided Tajikistan with anti-epidemic materials, Wang said.

Now that Tajikistan is facing the impact of the epidemic, China is stepping up coordination to send a joint working group to Tajikistan and help medical experts hold a video conference with their Tajik counterparts as soon as possible, Wang said, adding that China is willing to provide a new batch of medical supplies.

China is also ready to expand trade with Tajikistan and help it maintain steady economic development, Wang said, expressing gratitude to Tajikistan for providing conveniences for Chinese nationals living and working there.

He said the legitimate rights and interests of Tajik nationals will continue to be protected in China.

For his part, Muhriddin said the Tajik side speaks highly of the great efforts made by the Chinese government and people in fighting the epidemic.

China has established an effective joint prevention and control mechanism, achieved important results in epidemic prevention and control, and actively provided assistance to other countries, Muhriddin said.

The Tajik side thanks China for providing valuable support, and will take strong measures to protect the health and safety of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, he said, adding that Tajikistan is ready to further expand cooperation with China and push forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.