Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Huawei, Oman sign deal to develop Oman's ICT ecosystem

(Xinhua)    09:14, May 06, 2020

MUSCAT, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Oman signed a deal with China's tech giant Huawei on Tuesday to jointly develop Oman's digital society as well as its information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Omani Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) by Salim Al Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC, and Chen Bing, CEO of Huawei Oman.

The MoU provides for long-term cooperation between the two sides on providing technical solutions and services in the field of artificial intelligence, electronic cloud and fifth-generation 5G Internet applications.

"Through this MoU with Huawei, we will use technology to enhance government services, enable businesses to thrive, and build ICT talent and knowledge throughout the Sultanate," Ruzaiqi said.

For his part, Chen said the the two sides aim to "contribute to Oman's digital evolution, not only by providing world-class technologies that will enable digital transformation and support Oman 2040 National Vision, but by building the human expertise who will be the future leaders of the Sultanate's technological development for many years to come."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York