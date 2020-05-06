China's Huawei, Oman sign deal to develop Oman's ICT ecosystem

MUSCAT, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Oman signed a deal with China's tech giant Huawei on Tuesday to jointly develop Oman's digital society as well as its information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Omani Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) by Salim Al Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC, and Chen Bing, CEO of Huawei Oman.

The MoU provides for long-term cooperation between the two sides on providing technical solutions and services in the field of artificial intelligence, electronic cloud and fifth-generation 5G Internet applications.

"Through this MoU with Huawei, we will use technology to enhance government services, enable businesses to thrive, and build ICT talent and knowledge throughout the Sultanate," Ruzaiqi said.

For his part, Chen said the the two sides aim to "contribute to Oman's digital evolution, not only by providing world-class technologies that will enable digital transformation and support Oman 2040 National Vision, but by building the human expertise who will be the future leaders of the Sultanate's technological development for many years to come."