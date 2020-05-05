Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

WHO reiterates PRC's status as only one legitimate representative of China within UN system

(Xinhua)    15:28, May 05, 2020

GENEVA, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China (PRC) is the only one legitimate representative of China within the UN system, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

"Some 49 years ago, the UN and WHO decided that there was only one legitimate representative of China within the UN system. And that is the People's Republic of China," Steven A. Solomon, principal legal officer of the WHO, told a news conference.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, the WHO "aligns with the UN and must do so coherently," he added.

The 73rd World Health Assembly is scheduled to be held virtually on May 18, said Solomon.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York