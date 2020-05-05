Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Tibet's Youth Palace inaugurated

(Xinhua)    10:47, May 05, 2020

LHASA, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Youth Palace of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was inaugurated Monday in Lhasa, capital of the region.

Construction of the Youth Palace began in July 2017 with the support of southern China's Guangdong Province. With an investment of 175 million yuan (about 24.8 million U.S. dollars), it covers an area of over 27,000 square meters.

The Youth Palace consists of three functional zones for education and training, practical activities and theme exhibition.

It will enrich the after-school life of young people in Tibet and will become an important window for them to communicate with young people all across the country, said a teacher with the palace.

The Youth Palace will provide more than 1.3 million young people of all ethnic groups in the region with a venue for multi-level and all-round learning and practical activities to meet their diverse demands. 

