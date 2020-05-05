Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Senior students in 121 schools to resume classes in Wuhan

(Xinhua)    10:42, May 05, 2020

WUHAN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Senior students in 121 high and vocational schools will return to campus on Wednesday in central China's Wuhan city, an official said Monday.

Eighty-three senior middle schools and 38 secondary vocational schools are the first batch of schools to open for graduates, said Li Tao, deputy secretary-general of the Wuhan municipal government.

These schools have carried out cleaning and preventive disinfection before opening. Health tests are required for all faculty and staff of Grade Three classes in these schools and for students prior to their return.

The back-to-school date has not been decided for other students in junior and senior middle schools in this city.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

