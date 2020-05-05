HKSAR LegCo president says incumbent House Committee chairman has power to deal with heavy backlog of work

HONG KONG, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Legislative Council (LegCo) president Andrew Leung Monday said that the incumbent chairman of the House Committee (HC) of LegCo had power to deal with HC's heavy backlog of work and resolve current deadlock as early as possible.

Since October last year, the LegCo House Committee, presided over by LegCo member Dennis Kwok, has failed to elect its chairman and vice chairman for over six months, impeding the proper exercise of the constitutional functions of the LegCo.

Leung on Monday told the press that the incumbent HC Chairman Starry Lee should have all the usual powers to conduct the business of HC pending the election of a new chairman, as he sought advice from outside Senior Counsel.

The HC has begun the process of the election of the chairman since mid-October last year, after 16 meetings, it still failed to elect its chairman up till now due to continued filibustering, Leung said, stressing that the failure of HC to function normally has rendered the council unable to properly perform its functions.

"From the past experience, HC can usually conclude the election of its chairman and deputy chairman in one meeting. But what has happened in this session is unprecedented," Leung said.