IOC extends remote working to June

(Xinhua)    15:49, May 04, 2020

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that all its Lausanne-based staff will continue to work from home until June amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an IOC spokesperson told Xinhua.

"The remote working has been extended until 8 June to follow the formal advice of the authorities to work remotely wherever possible and a minimum risk approach," the IOC spokesperson said.

The IOC staff started remote working from March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak following an official statement from the organization.

As for the IOC Session, which was originally scheduled to be held before the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, the spokesperson responded: "We are currently looking into the planning of future meetings, including the Session, and will inform in due course."

