Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, including an imported case in Shanghai and an indigenous case in Shanxi Province.

No deaths or suspected cases were reported Saturday on the mainland, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

-- The number of existing confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland had dropped for 11 consecutive days as of Saturday, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, on Sunday at a press conference in Beijing.

However, 10 provincial-level regions had reported new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic cases over the last 14 days, which highlighted that risks of a resurgence and even spread of the epidemic still existed, Mi noted.

-- Some public venues such as cinemas, theatres, arcades and natatoria in Beijing remain closed for epidemic prevention and control, the municipal government said Saturday.