Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

"Air bridge" from China accomplishes shipment of medical supplies to the Czech Republic

(Xinhua)    09:45, May 04, 2020

PRAGUE, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The "air bridge" between the Czech Republic and China has accomplished the shipment of medical supplies with the aircraft of China Eastern Airlines landing at the airport in Prague on Sunday morning.

Czech Interior Minister and Central Crisis Staff head Jan Hamacek thanked all those who participated in the mission, especially the firefighters and police officers who helped unload and distribute the materials, on twitter.

"Today the 50th and final aircraft with protective equipment landed. Huge thanks to the firefighters, police officers and all those who participated in the air bridge from China, to whom we received the much-needed veils, respirators, protection suits and other material necessary to protect against coronavirus. Thanks," Hamacek tweeted.

Since March 20, aircraft, of which most are China Eastern Airlines flights, have carried around 2,000 tons of respirators and other material from China to the Czech Republic, helping the European country ease the severe shortage in medical supply.

According to local media reports, the Ministry of Interior has paid about 4 billion crowns (160 million U.S. dollars) for the orders.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York