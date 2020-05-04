"Air bridge" from China accomplishes shipment of medical supplies to the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The "air bridge" between the Czech Republic and China has accomplished the shipment of medical supplies with the aircraft of China Eastern Airlines landing at the airport in Prague on Sunday morning.

Czech Interior Minister and Central Crisis Staff head Jan Hamacek thanked all those who participated in the mission, especially the firefighters and police officers who helped unload and distribute the materials, on twitter.

"Today the 50th and final aircraft with protective equipment landed. Huge thanks to the firefighters, police officers and all those who participated in the air bridge from China, to whom we received the much-needed veils, respirators, protection suits and other material necessary to protect against coronavirus. Thanks," Hamacek tweeted.

Since March 20, aircraft, of which most are China Eastern Airlines flights, have carried around 2,000 tons of respirators and other material from China to the Czech Republic, helping the European country ease the severe shortage in medical supply.

According to local media reports, the Ministry of Interior has paid about 4 billion crowns (160 million U.S. dollars) for the orders.