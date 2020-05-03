LOS ANGELES, May 2 (Xinhua) -- An uplifting international musical concert, "Together as One," aimed at boosting confidence in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, hit the internet on Saturday.

Organized by EDI Media Inc., a Chinese American multi-media company headquartered in Los Angeles, and co-organized by the County of Los Angeles and the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, the concert was aired on iCiTi TV and YouTube.

The event brought together over 100 performers, musicians, officials and other luminaries to show love and support for those locked down at home.

Los Angeles County's Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed thanks to the organizers "for putting together this amazing concert during this very stressful time for so many in LA County."

In a video message, Hollywood actress Madeline Carroll stressed the importance to stand together in unknown times, saying that "we're stronger together and it's important to be mindful of your community, how you can help, how you can lift somebody else up."

"So just having an awareness that it's not just you going through this, there are others too, and focusing on the good things and not the bad things ... At the end of the day, we will get through this," she added.

"Across time and geographical borders, artists from China and the United States bridge the Chinese and American people with music and songs," said Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping.

"This online concert warms the people fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic with love and friendship and inspires people with courage and confidence. Together as One, we will win the battle against this disease," he said.