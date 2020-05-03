Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 3, 2020
Beijing issues e-vouchers to boost cultural consumption

(Xinhua)    14:46, May 03, 2020

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has started to issue e-vouchers worth about 50 million yuan (about 7 million U.S. dollars) to promote consumption in its cultural sector.

The Beijing state-owned cultural assets administration center on Saturday started to issue the vouchers, which will be used for buying books, art performances, tourism, education and entertainment.

Residents in the capital city can get coupons through a WeChat public account and enjoy cash rebates when making payments.

Industries in the city such as tourism, catering and sports were seriously affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in the last few months.

