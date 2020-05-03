Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 3, 2020
Peruvian president grateful for China's support in COVID-19 fight

(Xinhua)    12:10, May 03, 2020

LIMA, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra welcomed on Saturday the commitment and support expressed by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the continued fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Peru.

During a speech at government palace in Lima, Vizcarra said he had spoken by phone on Thursday with Xi, who said that China would continue to offer support to the South American country.

In their phone conversation, Xi said China firmly supports the Peruvian government and people in their fight against COVID-19 and will continue to offer support and help within its capability.

There is great commitment from China, not only in medical supplies but also in scientific information, Vizcarra said, adding that very positive results will be seen in the country in the coming weeks.

Peru, which has declared a state of emergency and implemented quarantine measures and a curfew, has so far reported 42,534 cases and 1,200 deaths from the virus.

