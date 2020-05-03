China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 29 consecutive days

WUHAN, May 3 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

This marks that Hubei, the once hardest hit Chinese province, has had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 29 consecutive days since April 4.

Hubei was cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 26.

The province reported 651 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after nine such cases were added and five released from quarantine Saturday.

A total of 282,632 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Saturday, 1,383 of whom were still under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan, the provincial capital.