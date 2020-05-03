UK COVID-19 deaths top 28,000 as government pledges support for "most vulnerable"

LONDON, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Another 621 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 28,131, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said Saturday.

The figures include deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Chairing Saturday's Downing Street briefing, Jenrick said 182,260 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Britain.

Meanwhile, 105,937 tests were carried out on Friday, Jenrick said. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Friday that the country has met the goal of 100,000 tests per day.

The communities secretary also announced a package of 76 million pounds (about 95 million U.S. dollars) to support "the most vulnerable" in society.

The fund would go to charities to address such issues as domestic abuse, vulnerable children and modern-day slavery, he said.

Jenny Harries, England's deputy chief medical officer, confirmed that "the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service) is now moving down" as the number of hospital admissions has been declining.

The number of people in hospitals has decreased by 13 percent in the last week, she said.

The daily death rate is "starting to come down very gradually, very slowly - it's very important we continue to practice social distancing," she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the country was "past the peak" of the COVID-19 outbreak and a "comprehensive" plan will be published next week on "how we can continue to suppress disease" while restarting the economy.