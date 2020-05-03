35 parks, scenic spots in Beijing adopt online reservations during holiday

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 35 parks and scenic spots in Beijing with large passenger flows require online reservations during the May Day holiday, Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau said Friday.

Besides making reservations on the online platforms of these attractions, visitors can also book the tickets on the official website of Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau and its official account on WeChat and microblog Sina Weibo.

Parks and scenic spots will embrace a peak of passenger flows during the holiday from May 1 to 5, according to Ye Xiangyang, director of the park management office of the bureau.

Online reservations can help control passenger flow effectively, ensuring the stable order of these popular sites and the health of visitors, Ye said.

Parks in the capital will limit real-time tourist numbers to no more than 30 percent of their maximum tourist capacity during the holiday for the safety of visitors amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Beijing has lowered its emergency response to the COVID-19 epidemic from the top level to the second level starting Thursday.