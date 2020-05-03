Chinese medical experts complete mission in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

YINCHUAN, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts returned to China Saturday after completing their mission to help fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The medical team composed of eight experts, who were selected by the health commission of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The experts were sent to help Saudi Arabia fight against the virus on April 15 with medical supplies including masks, nucleic acid testing kits and infrared thermometers. They specialize in virus testing, infectious and respiratory diseases, and other fields.

During their stay in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese experts shared experience with and offered training for Saudi Arabian medical staff on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. They also provided epidemic prevention training for overseas Chinese there.

On April 27, the experts departed for Kuwait, where they exchanged experience with local health experts and medical staff, and provided necessary medical guidance and consultation for overseas Chinese in Kuwait.