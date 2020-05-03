Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1,039 in total

HONG KONG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the total number remaining at 1,039.

Thanks to the effective anti-epidemic measures, according to the CHP, there had been no new cases for five consecutive days in Hong Kong before two people returning from Pakistan were tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. There have also been no new local infections for more than 10 days in a row.

Sophia Chan, secretary for Food and Health of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, still called on residents to stay alert as the overseas epidemic situation remained serious.

As there is a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world, members of the public are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, a CHP spokesperson said.