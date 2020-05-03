Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1,039 in total

(Xinhua)    09:33, May 03, 2020

HONG KONG, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the total number remaining at 1,039.

Thanks to the effective anti-epidemic measures, according to the CHP, there had been no new cases for five consecutive days in Hong Kong before two people returning from Pakistan were tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. There have also been no new local infections for more than 10 days in a row.

Sophia Chan, secretary for Food and Health of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, still called on residents to stay alert as the overseas epidemic situation remained serious.

As there is a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world, members of the public are strongly urged to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, a CHP spokesperson said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York