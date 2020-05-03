BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese religious circles have slammed the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom for smearing China's freedom of religious belief in the commission's recent report.

The annual report, which groundlessly blamed the freedom of religious belief in China and viciously slandered China's religious policies, was met with general revulsion and indignation among Chinese religious circles and numerous religious believers, said a statement issued by the secretariat of the joint conference of China's national religious groups.

"We express our strong condemnation," the statement said.

It is obvious to all that the Chinese government protects citizens' basic rights in accordance with the law, and religious believers enjoy full freedom of religious belief, the statement noted.

Chinese religious circles have made remarkable achievements in the development of theological theories, the construction of religious venues and the cultivation of talents, it said.

However, the United States has ignored the facts and piled unwarranted criticism on China's religious situation, exposing its arrogance and prejudice, the statement said, adding that the acts have interfered in China's internal affairs, smeared China's freedom of religious belief and hurt the feelings of Chinese religious believers.

"We urge the United States to stop using religious matters to interfere in other countries' internal affairs and stir up troubles," it said.