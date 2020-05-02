Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 2, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(CGTN)    16:06, May 02, 2020

One new confirmed imported COVID-19 case was reported on the Chinese mainland on Friday, according to China's National Health Commission.

The commission also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, two suspected cases and no new deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 82,875, the cumulative death toll at 4,633, and 989 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

The Chinese health authorities said 43 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 77,685.

The total confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 1,039 (859 recovered, 4 deaths)

Macao: 45 (37 recovered)

Taiwan: 429 (324 recovered, 6 deaths)  

