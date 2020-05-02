Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 2, 2020
Shanghai tallies marriage data for past 70 years

(Xinhua)    15:55, May 02, 2020

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau has released for the first time the city's marriage data for the 70-year period between 1950 and 2019.

Statistics show that local civil affairs departments had handled marriage registrations for a total of 15.2 million individuals during the period.

Over the past seven decades, Shanghai had witnessed annual marriage registration of more than 100,000 couples in 28 years during the periods of 1979 to 1990 and 2003 to 2018, with a peak of 290,700 couples registered in 1981, the bureau said.

The city had kept its divorce rate between 3.32 and 4.87 per 1,000 people since 2006, with only one outlier of 5.71 per 1,000 population in the year of 2016.

