NW China province to move some sports events online

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province says it is to move some sporting competitions online in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health of all participants.

Shaanxi's provincial sports bureau suggested that postponed competitions should be staged online in May, according to a plan issued on April 24 aimed at boosting the fitness of local residents.

With the COVID-19 situation having eased considerably in Shaanxi, the sports bureau announced on March 19 that it would reopen sports venues and resume sporting activities according to epidemic containtment measures.

Shaanxi is set to host China's 14th National Games in 2021, and according to the sports bureau's plan, some online competitions will be recognized as the provincial preliminaries of the Games' mass programs.

Besides hosting online competitions, the province will invite some celebrity athletes to lead online fitness classes to help people exercise at home.