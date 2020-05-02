Useless, incorrect to blame China for coronavirus origin: Lancet Editor-in-Chief

It is useless and incorrect to blame China for the origin of the novel coronavirus, said Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the prominent British medical journal The Lancet in an interview with CCTV on Friday, noting that the world should work together with Chinese authorities to understand the virus.

Like everyone in the world, Horton witnessed how different countries have different ways to deal with the pandemic. Horton said he feels regret that the discussion of COVID-19 pandemic has been interpreted as a part of the geopolitical struggle of nations.

"We should be working together to face down this threat," said Horton, stressing that accusations thrown out by countries cannot solve the challenges of this pandemic.

Back to the end of January, the World Health Organization has already declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a "public health emergency of international concern." However, the chief editor said most Western countries did not use the time to take efficient measures to save lives.

"The U.S. has wasted the whole of February and early March," said Horton. "It is disappointing to see American politicians giving credence to conspiracy theories and promoting unproven treatments."

China's Experience

Horton confirmed the innovation of temporary hospitals as "one of the most important elements" in China's defeat of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that temporary hospitals not only protect other hospitals from being overwhelmed with sick patients, but also create the space for a wave of sick patients and effectively quarantine them within the hospitals.

"It was a very important element of your (China's) successful response," Horton told CCTV, "and again, an important lesson for other countries to learn from."

He also praised Chinese scientists and medical workers for their tremendous job in protecting Chinese citizens, saying it is unfair for international leaders to criticize China.