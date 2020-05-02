Israel's COVID-19 cases rise to 16,101 as death toll hits 225

Jewish people keep a distance as they pray amid COVID-19 pandemic in northern Israeli city of Meron, on May 1, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen to 16,101 after 155 new cases were added on Friday, the state's Ministry of Health said. (David Cohen/JINI via Xinhua)

According to the ministry, the number of death cases rose from 222 to 225, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 105 to 103 out of 299 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries jumped to 9,156, with 595 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 6,720, the lowest figure since April 2.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli government decided to partially reopen schools starting from May 3 with distance restrictions between pupils and hygiene measures.

The decision includes the resumption of first grade through third grade classes, as well as 11th and 12th grade classes.

If the reassuring morbidity figures continue in the coming days, kindergartens will also reopen on May 10.