China's daily export of anti-epidemic supplies triples in April

(Xinhua)    09:24, May 02, 2020

China has provided strong support to the international community in global fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with its daily export of anti-epidemic supplies more than tripling last month.

The country's daily export of epidemic prevention supplies increased to over 3 billion yuan (about 425.1 million U.S. dollars) recently, tripling from the 1-billion-yuan export in early April, according to data from the General Administration of Customs Friday.

From March 1 to April 30, China released 71.2 billion yuan worth of epidemic prevention supplies export, data showed.

The items included 27.8 billion face masks, 130 million protective suits, 73.41 million COVID-19 test kits, as well as infrared thermometer, ventilators, goggles and surgical gloves.

As part of the efforts to strengthen quality control over exports of medical supplies, China has intensified crackdown on exports of counterfeit and shoddy products and other behaviors that disrupt the market and export order.

