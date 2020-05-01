Bank of China donates funds to Malaysia to fight COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Bank of China on Friday donated funds to Malaysia's health ministry as the bank's latest efforts to assist Malaysia's fight against COVID-19.

During the donation ceremony, chief executive officer of the Malaysian branch of the Bank of China Zhang Min handed over the cheque of 300,000 ringgit (69,800 U.S. dollars) to Malaysian Minister of Health Adham Baba, witnessed by Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian.

In addition to the latest donations, Bank of China said it had earlier in March donated preventive medical supplies to various Malaysian government departments and agencies.