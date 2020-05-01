WASHINGTON, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Three U.S. airlines said Thursday that they will soon require passengers to wear face masks on flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, and Frontier Airlines, released their statements separately, two days after Jet Blue announced its change in policies, the first major U.S. airline to impose the rule.

Delta's requirements begin from May 4, while American's and Frontier's start from May 11 and May 8, respectively.

"This new requirement is part of the airline's ongoing commitment to prioritizing customer and team member well-being in response to the coronavirus pandemic," American Airlines said in a statement.

Several airlines are building on safety measures by blocking some seats to create social distancing and introducing new cleaning rules.

Air travel in the United States is down 95 percent from a year ago, and the average domestic flight has 17 passengers, industry figures show.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been facing calls from airline unions for requiring facial coverings for all passengers.

"We're happy to see airlines taking action to require masks or facial coverings for passengers, crew and other frontline employee," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), adding that he will continue to call on the federal government to do so.