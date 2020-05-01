Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 27 consecutive days

(Xinhua)    13:36, May 01, 2020

WUHAN, May 1 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

This marks that Hubei, the once hardest hit Chinese province, has had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 27 consecutive days since April 4.

Hubei was cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province reported 631 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 19 such cases were added and 11 released from quarantine Thursday.

A total of 282,482 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Thursday, 1,434 of whom were still under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.

