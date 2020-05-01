China introduces measures to assess anti-pollution work

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China issued a circular to introduce assessment measures for anti-pollution work of provincial-level governments in a bid to resolutely win the battle against pollution and ensure comprehensive improvement in its ecological environment.

The circular, effective from April 27, was issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

Assessment indicators should target prominent ecological and environmental problems and set around the tasks of the battle against pollution, the circular said.

Major assessment content will include legislation on ecological and environmental protection and supervision, completion of the annual targets of the battle against pollution and the use of relevant funds.

Provincial-level governments' anti-pollution work in 2019 and 2020 will be evaluated, the circular said, while results shall serve as an important basis to evaluate the performance of officials and allocate ecological environment protection funds.

China aims to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020, the decisive year in the battle against pollution.