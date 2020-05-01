Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
Qomolangma National Park to reopen in May

(Xinhua)    13:05, May 01, 2020

LHASA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Qomolangma National Park in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is to reopen as of Friday to end a temporary closure amid the COVID-19 epidemic, local authorities said Thursday.

Friday marks the beginning of the five-day May Day holiday this year.

The national 4A tourist attraction, located in the Tingri County of Xigaze, is home to a tourist base camp of Mount Qomolangma and also a viewing platform that can view five mountain peaks at an altitude of over 8,000 meters.

Tourists are not allowed to enter the core area of the Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve ahead of the base camp around the Rongpo Monastery, according to the Xigaze municipal government.

Tourists are also urged to obey related environmental protection and rubbish management regulations to better conserve the environment of the world's highest mountain.

