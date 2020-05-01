BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. claim to scrutinize four Chinese telecommunications companies discriminates against China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs), Gao Feng, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference Thursday.

The discrimination will not only affect Chinese firms' investing in the United States but also undermine the confidence of companies around the world in the U.S. investment environment, Gao said.

China urges the United States to stop abusing the concept of national security and using state power to suppress enterprises legally operating in the United States, Gao said.

The United States should avoid treating enterprises unfairly because of their social systems and their ownerships, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries, including Chinese SOEs, to invest and operate in the United States, Gao said.

In response to the issue that "the United States has strengthened restrictions on technology exports," Gao said China has always firmly opposed the abuse of export control measures by the United States, which will hinder normal trade and cooperation among trading partners.

He hoped the United States would stop its erroneous practices to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of enterprises from both sides.