China offers medical supplies to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Hu Wei, chargé d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka, has handed over a list of medical supplies donation from China to Sri Lanka.

Hu, during his courtesy call to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, discussed with the president on collaboration between the two countries on fighting COVID-19 and enhancing bilateral economic and commercial relations after the pandemic.

The chargé d'affaires reiterated that China will continue to provide all possible assistance within its capacity to Sri Lanka to fight the pandemic, and announced that soon will arrive the next batch of China aid, including test kits, personal protective equipments (PPEs), N95 masks, protective goggles and surgical masks.

Hu also presented to the Sri Lankan president an experience report, titled "China's Fight Against COVID-19."

Rajapaksa, during the talk, applauded China's remarkable achievement in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, assured Sri Lanka's firm support to the WHO's leadership, and opposed any acts of politicization or stigmatization in the anti-pandemic battle.

Underlining that a friend in need is a friend indeed, the president said Sri Lanka will never forget all the enormous help from China during its hard times including the civil conflict, post-war development and reconstruction after the tsunami disaster.

The president said Sri Lanka expects further cooperation with China in combating the coronavirus and looks forward to China's further assistance in Sri Lanka's economy revival and a comprehensive development of the island nation in the post-pandemic era.