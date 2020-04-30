Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Beijing Performance and Arts Group to unveil online show season

(Xinhua)    15:54, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Performance and Arts Group will unveil its first online season of shows on May 5 for audiences kept at home amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The two-month season will start with a concert themed "Summer Night" on May 5, which will stage 12 music works including Chinese folk song "Summer Palace" and American rock classic "Hotel California."

On May 12, International Nurses Day, troupes of the group will stage a performance to pay respect to medical workers. On May 20, the group and its counterpart in Hubei Province, the province once hardest hit by the virus, will jointly hold an online concert.

On June 1, the Beijing Children's Art Theater will invite children to join in an online event. On June 13, an orchestral suite "Central Axis" will be aired to drum up support for the central axis of Beijing to be listed as a UNESCO world cultural heritage site. On June 25, the Dragon Boat Festival, audiences can watch performances delivered by inheritors of intangible cultural heritage.

The shows will be broadcast on media platforms including Kuaishou, TikTok and the Beijing Daily app.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

