Terrorists should not be allowed to take advantage of truce in NW Syria: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Terrorist groups should not be allowed to take advantage of the current cease-fire arrangement in northwest Syria, said a Chinese envoy on Wednesday.

Information shows that terrorist groups are still making assaults in Idlib and posing a constant threat to the peace and stability of northwest Syria, which is unacceptable, said Yao Shaojun, minister counselor of China's permanent mission to the United Nations.

"We cannot let terrorists take advantage of the cease-fire and strengthen themselves. We call on relevant parties to seek a comprehensive and long-term solution to the issue of Idlib through dialogue and negotiations," he told a virtual meeting of the Security Council.

The security situation in northwest Syria has remained generally stable since Russia and Turkey agreed on a cease-fire arrangement on March 6. Such de-escalation efforts should continue, said Yao.

As COVID-19 poses a threat to Syria, China calls on the parties to actively promote inclusive political dialogue, buy time for prevention and containment of the virus, and create conditions for political solutions, he said.

China is watching closely the potential impact of COVID-19 on Syria, and appreciates the Syrian government's efforts to combat the virus. Meanwhile, China is seriously concerned about the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on Syria's capacity to respond to the pandemic, he said.

China encourages the Syrian parties to maintain dialogue and work together in the Constitutional Committee for the interests of the people and the future of Syria. The Constitutional Committee must be independent without foreign interference; the political process must be Syrian-led and Syrian-owned; and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria must be upheld, said Yao.