China to step up epidemic prevention measures at ports of entry

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures at air and land ports, a health official said Wednesday.

The move is in response to the challenges brought by the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases in some countries to China's efforts to prevent imported cases, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission at a press conference.

The capabilities in nucleic acid testing, epidemiological investigations, concentrated isolation and medical treatment at ports of entry will be enhanced, to guard against imported cases, he said.