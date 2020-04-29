WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of sailors testing positive for COVID-19 aboard U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Kidd, rose to 64 as the warship on Tuesday afternoon docked at a naval base in San Diego, California, local media have reported.

The Everett-based vessel has a crew of around 300, and by Tuesday afternoon, 63 percent of the crew had been tested, according to a report from the Daily Herald, one of the leading news sources in Everett and Snohomish County in western state of Washington.

All are expected to be tested eventually, the report quoted Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac with Navy Office of Information as saying.

The ship is expected to be disinfected and cleaned in San Diego, while the crew isolated and quarantined, said the report.

The Navy destroyer is the second U.S. warship to be hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus while at sea following the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

Prior to the outbreak, the Kidd had been assigned to the recently enhanced counter narcotics mission in the Eastern Pacific aimed at countering illicit drug trafficking.