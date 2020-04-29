Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Beijing film festival moves online amid virus battle

(Xinhua)    10:07, April 29, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing International Film Festival has decided to move this year's movie screenings online amid the country's battle against the novel coronavirus.

The festival's movie screenings will run on online video platform iQiyi during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday under the title "Spring Online Screenings," the film festival organizer announced Tuesday via its social media accounts.

Renowned director Chen Kaige is one of the curators of the screenings, according to the announcement.

Originally scheduled for April 19 to 26, the 10th Beijing International Film Festival had been postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic.

This year's May Day holiday in China is from May 1 to 5.

