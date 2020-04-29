Factbox: China's progress on business resumption

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Amid further containment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China is powering ahead in returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

-- China's agriculture sector logged robust performance in the first quarter of the year despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, an official said Tuesday.

Wei Baigang, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a press conference that the country recorded a 3.5 percent year-on-year increase in the value-added output of the country's planting industry and had sufficient daily food supplies.

-- China has urged efforts to resume services of elderly care institutions in an orderly manner while strengthening epidemic prevention and control, according to a circular jointly issued by five authorities.

Safeguarding the life safety and health of elderly people living in elderly care institutions and supporting the normal operation of elderly care institutions have also been stressed by the circular.

-- A total of 40 new parks will be open to the public free of charge in Beijing ahead of the five-day Labor Day holiday starting on May 1, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.