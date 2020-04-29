Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Monday, of which three were imported.

The other three new cases were domestically transmitted in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

No deaths were reported Monday on the mainland.

-- Xiaotangshan Hospital, which was previously used to quarantine SARS patients in Beijing, cleared all COVID-19 cases Tuesday and is scheduled to cease operation Wednesday.

-- Shanghai reported two imported COVID-19 cases and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

-- All major enterprises have resumed work and production in the pilot free trade zone in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

-- Hubei has lowered the pricing caps for nucleic acid testing services, considering the expanding production capacity has helped lower the costs for the virus testing.