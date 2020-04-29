Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

(Xinhua)    09:05, April 29, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Monday, of which three were imported.

The other three new cases were domestically transmitted in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

No deaths were reported Monday on the mainland.

-- Xiaotangshan Hospital, which was previously used to quarantine SARS patients in Beijing, cleared all COVID-19 cases Tuesday and is scheduled to cease operation Wednesday.

-- Shanghai reported two imported COVID-19 cases and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

-- All major enterprises have resumed work and production in the pilot free trade zone in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

-- Hubei has lowered the pricing caps for nucleic acid testing services, considering the expanding production capacity has helped lower the costs for the virus testing.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

