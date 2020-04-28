Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Stony Brook Institute to be established at China's university

(Xinhua)    15:27, April 28, 2020

HEFEI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Anhui University in eastern China was approved to co-found a new institute with the State University of New York at Stony Brook (SBU), according to an announcement of China's Ministry of Education.

Named Stony Brook Institute at Anhui University, the institute is scheduled to enroll students starting from the fall semester this year.

The three programs, namely Bachelor of Science in Physics, Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Statistics and Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, will each recruit 100 students every year. Students will be granted degrees from both universities after graduation.

As one of the four university centers of the State University of New York system, SBU is a member of the Association of American Universities.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

