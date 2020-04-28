Chinese city launches unconditional refund services to boost consumption

NANJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, has released a policy offering a money-back guarantee for offline shoppers to spur consumption that has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting from May 1, the new policy ensures that offline consumers can receive refunds within 24 hours, which will be supported by a governmental pool of funds, said the municipal government of Suzhou, noting the measure is unprecedented across China.

More than 2,600 retailers in the city have already promised to provide such services that exclude refunds for products like bulk food, jewelry and luxury goods, the government said, adding dozens of offline service stations have been deployed.

Offline shoppers can also claim for their refunds through an online platform within seven days of their purchase, the government said.

As a renowned historical and cultural city in China, Suzhou has also issued a notice that 53 A-level scenic spots will offer a 50-percent discount on ticket prices from May to June this year to boost tourism consumption.

The city received more than 133 million domestic tourists in 2019, with tourism revenue totaling around 275 billion yuan (about 38.8 billion U.S. dollars).