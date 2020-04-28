F1 plans to start in Austria as French GP cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

PARIS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Formula One CEO Chase Carey on Monday said he plans to start the coronavirus-hit season in Austria in July, after the French Grand Prix was called off earlier in the day, becoming the 10th race on the calendar affected by the pandemic.

Carey said he was now "increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer."

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend. September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races," the F1 chief said.

He added that the early races will be held without fans but hopes that with the schedule moving on, spectators will be part of the events.

"The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority one and we will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues," Carey said.

Meanwhile, Silverstone organizers have confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix set for July 19.

"I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone," race managing director Stuart Pringle wrote in his statement on Silverstone's Twitter account.

Earlier, French Grand Prix organizers announced that the event due to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June will not go ahead as the French government has banned all the large gatherings until mid-July.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event," said event managing director Eric Boullier.

The French Grand Prix becomes the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current public health crisis.