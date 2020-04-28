Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches online platform to aid IPR protection

(Xinhua)    09:18, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China launched an online platform Monday to provide convenient and efficient assistance for intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

The platform, China Intellectual Property Rights Aid Network, is open to the public through a portal website and WeChat public account. Users can file an application for assistance in safeguarding their intellectual property, choose related departments to handle their cases and search for results.

The platform also integrates national resources for assistance in IPR protection, including assistance policies, latest news and typical cases.

China has set up 31 IPR protection centers, 20 fast rights-protection centers and 76 IPR aid centers to facilitate assistance for IPR protection, according to Zhang Zhicheng, head of the protection department of the NIPA.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York