China helps boost employment of university graduates

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China has taken a slew of measures to help boost the employment of university graduates amid the COVID-19 impact, an official with the Ministry of Education said in an interview.

The measures include expanding the enrollment of postgraduate and degree top-up programs, creating more jobs in education, research and medical and social service sectors and stepping up support for graduates from the worst-hit Hubei Province and poverty-stricken regions, said Wang Dengfeng, director of the ministry's leading group office on the COVID-19 response.

In collaboration with several job-hunting websites, the ministry has put up job opportunities online to further facilitate employment.

An online recruitment platform, launched in late February, has provided over 9 million positions and received around 13.6 million applications so far.

Meanwhile, the platform has been hosting a special job fair and a live training course on job-hunting every week, according to Wang.