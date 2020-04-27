Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Guizhou intensifies crackdown on IPR infringement with big data

(Xinhua)    15:41, April 27, 2020

GUIYANG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province has intensified the crackdown on intellectual property right (IPR) infringement through big data, said local authorities.

The province has cracked 352 IPR infringement cases and arrested 514 suspects last year, involving 246 million yuan (about 34.74 million U.S. dollars), said the information office of the provincial government at a press conference.

Wu Rong, an official with the provincial public security department, said big data has played an important role in cracking down on IPR infringement in the province.

At present, a data model has been developed and applied in Guizhou's Zunyi, where China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai's headquarters is located. According to the data collected, over 200 criminal gangs trafficking fake alcohol have been captured.

The market supervision departments in Guizhou have also strengthened IP regulation, carrying out 2,150 law enforcement actions and handling 2,662 IPR infringement cases last year, with the fines reaching 6.67 million yuan and the confiscated items worth 3.44 million yuan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York