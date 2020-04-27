Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:30, April 27, 2020

WUHAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

On Sunday, the province reported no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Sunday, bringing the number of existing COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the province to zero.

By the end of Sunday, the province had 582 asymptomatic cases under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.

