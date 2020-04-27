Chinese experts arrive in Malaysia's Sarawak to share experiences of fighting COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The medical consultant expert team from China arrived in Malaysia's Sarawak state on North Borneo on Sunday as the experts continue to share China's experiences to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The experts were greeted by Cheng Guangzhong, Chinese Consul General in Kuching, the state capital, as well as officials from the state government and health authorities upon their arrivals at the airport.

As the state of Sarawak is at a critical state of fighting COVID-19, the arrival of the experts and the medical supplies that they brought would definitely help Sarawak to contain the outbreak, said Cheng, adding that the team will hold discussions with health officials and health personnel during their stay in Sarawak.

The medical team arrived in Sarawak after a week of packed schedule in Malaysia's capital of Kuala Lumpur where they visited designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as well as related research institutes.

During the visits, the Chinese experts had in-depth discussions with Malaysian officials, medical personnel and researchers on issues related to COVID-19. They also briefed their Malaysian counterparts on the role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in treating COVID-19 patients in China.

The eight-member expert team was organized by China's National Health Commission and selected by the health commission of Guangdong province.

They arrived in Malaysia on April 18.