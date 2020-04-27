Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China strengthens regulation of medical equipment for export

(Xinhua)    09:21, April 27, 2020

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China has been enhancing the supervision of export medical equipment for epidemic control, according to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

The administration has established lists of key medical equipment manufacturers to supervise them to optimize their profiles of export products for more effective management of the export process, said Wang Shucai, an official with the NMPA at a press conference.

All provincial-level administrations were urged to further standardize export sales certificates. No export certificate shall be issued without registration certificates and production licenses for medical devices in China, Wang said.

Meanwhile, inspections of key enterprises have also been intensified. Production of the companies must be stopped immediately for rectification as long as their export products are proven to be defective, according to the official.

Wang also noted that a special work team was jointly set up with the State Administration for Market Regulation to carry out on-site inspections in five provinces or cities with large medical equipment exports.

As of Friday, as many as 10,307 inspectors were sent to 1,216 medical device manufacturers that have started or were preparing to start exporting for quality checks, examining samples of 417 batches of products, Wang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York