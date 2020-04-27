Average net worth of Chinese urban household nears 3 mln yuan: survey

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's urban households posted 2.89 million yuan (about 408,000 U.S. dollars) in net assets on average, with generally stable debt levels, according to a survey.

A team with the People's Bank of China, the central bank, carried out the survey over assets/liability among more than 30,000 households in cities across the country in October 2019. The survey was published on China Finance, a journal run by the central bank.

The survey showed that the median net worth of Chinese urban household stood at 1.41 million yuan.

Total assets of the surveyed households averaged 3.18 million yuan, with the median at 1.63 million yuan.

Households with higher income and college education have more assets on average, so do families engaged in company management or individually-owned businesses, according to the survey.

Nearly 60 percent of the surveyed household assets are real estate, and around one-fifth are financial assets, which averaged 649,000 yuan per family.

Families with higher education degrees have more diverse assets as they have enough access to financial knowledge and information to enable higher-stakes investment.

In the meantime, 56.5 percent of the surveyed households have debts, which mainly consist of mortgage loans.

Debt risks of Chinese urban households are basically controllable, with an average debt-to-asset ratio at 9.1 percent, said the survey.